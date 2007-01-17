EU pushes French missing children solution

EU states should adopt a French system for finding missing children, justice commissioner Franco Frattini said on Wednesday (17 January) at a gathering of US, Russian and EU VIPs in Paris' Elysee palace.

"The European Commission is ready to catalyse and provoke the necessary meetings among interested parties at European level," he stated, adding that "Europe must become...a guardian angel of its children and the world's children."

The French scheme (pioneered in the US) sees polic...