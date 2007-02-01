Brussels to fight for EU passenger privacy on US flights

EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini has said he will push for a reduction in the amount of air passengers' data provided to the US, amid efforts to update a controversial EU-US data sharing agreement which will expire by the end of July.

The reduction of 34 pieces of passenger records – which Washington considers key to its security programme - "would not harm counter-terrorism efforts", Mr Frattini told the European Parliament in a debate which saw the commissioner grilled by MEPs ...