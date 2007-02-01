Ad
euobserver
The right to privacy is non-negotiable, commissioner Frattini said ahead of talks on a controversial EU-US data sharing deal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels to fight for EU passenger privacy on US flights

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU justice commissioner Franco Frattini has said he will push for a reduction in the amount of air passengers' data provided to the US, amid efforts to update a controversial EU-US data sharing agreement which will expire by the end of July.

The reduction of 34 pieces of passenger records – which Washington considers key to its security programme - "would not harm counter-terrorism efforts", Mr Frattini told the European Parliament in a debate which saw the commissioner grilled by MEPs ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

EU questions US over new air data system
The right to privacy is non-negotiable, commissioner Frattini said ahead of talks on a controversial EU-US data sharing deal (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections