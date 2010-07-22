Ad
euobserver
European arrest warrants can land you in a foreign jail without a proper explanation (Photo: decade_null)

European arrest warrant still 'delivering injustice'

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Fast-track extraditions under the "European Arrest Warrant" are still landing innocent people in foreign prisons, prompting distrust among national prosecutors, with over 250 cases last year being brought to the EU's judicial co-operation agency, Eurojust, for mediation.

A total of 256 cases were mediated by Eurojust in 2009 whenever two or several member states disagreed over the scope and the proportionality of a "European arrest warrant", the agency's annual report shows.

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
