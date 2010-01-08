EU asks Slovakia to explain explosives botch-up

The European Commission has confirmed it will be sending a letter to the government of Slovakia, seeking clarifications on a recent airport security botch-up that resulted in a man unwittingly carrying explosives from Slovakia into the Republic of Ireland.

"What we want to know from the Slovak authorities is what actually happened," said commission transport spokesman Fabio Pirotta on Friday (8 January).

Mr Pirotta said the EU executive was entitled to ask the questions as the fl...