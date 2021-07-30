Malta responsible for journalist's death, inquiry finds

The Maltese state was responsible for the death of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, according to an independent inquiry.
The finding was part of a 437-page report published Thursday (29 July), prepared by a panel of judges.
It highlighted a culture of impunity, enabled under the leadership of former prime minister Joseph Muscat.
"The state should shoulder responsibi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.