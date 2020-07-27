Ad
Warsaw. The proposal of Poland's justice minister and prosecutor general, Zbigniew Ziobro, to abandon the domestic-violence Istanbul Convention opens up yet another political front with the EU (Photo: metaphox)

Poland might still uphold gender-violence treaty

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland might uphold a treaty against domestic violence after all, its ruling party has said, amid an outcry by the EU and Council of Europe.

"Decisions have not been taken. This is not our common stance," a spokeswoman for the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Anita Czerwińska, said on Sunday (26 July), according to the Reuters news agency.

"The minister has some idea. If he submits [his proposal] we will analyse it," Czerwińska added, referring to Poland's justice minister and prosecu...

