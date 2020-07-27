Poland might still uphold gender-violence treaty

Poland might uphold a treaty against domestic violence after all, its ruling party has said, amid an outcry by the EU and Council of Europe.
"Decisions have not been taken. This is not our common stance," a spokeswoman for the Law and Justice (PiS) party, Anita Czerwińska, said on Sunday (26 July), according to the Reuters news agency.
"The minister has some idea. If he submits [his proposal] we will analyse it," Czerwińska added, referring to Poland's justice minister and prosecu...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.