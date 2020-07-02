Ad
The European Commission says its in talks with Gilead (Photo: © European Union 2020 - Source : EP)

EU silent on US buying up world's remdesivir supplies

Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (1 July) refused to speak out against the US decision to buy up most of the world's stock of remdesivir.

The drug, manufactured by the US-based biopharmaceutical company Gilead, has been proven to work against Covid-19.

Two of the most senior European Commission officials, vice-presidents Margaritis Schinas and Valdis Dombrovskis, declined to respond to questions on the US move during a press conference on Wednesday.

Instead, the European...

