Germany seeks to harden EU border checks

Germany is seeking more reasons to maintain internal border checks following a three-month extension announced earlier this week.

Speaking to reporters in Malta's capital Valletta on Thursday (26 January), Germany's interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said he now wants to use threats to security as an additional basis for any prolongation.

Germany had until now based such decisions on article 29 of the Schengen Borders Code to control migration inflows, but the shift towards secu...