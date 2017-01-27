Germany seeks to harden EU border checks

Germany is seeking more reasons to maintain internal border checks following a three-month extension announced earlier this week.
Speaking to reporters in Malta's capital Valletta on Thursday (26 January), Germany's interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said he now wants to use threats to security as an additional basis for any prolongation.
Germany had until now based such decisions on article 29 of the Schengen Borders Code to control migration inflows, but the shift towards secu...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
