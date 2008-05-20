EU buildings target of foiled terror plot

European Union buildings and the Sheraton Hotel in the EU's capital, Brussels, were among the targets of an Islamist terrorist cell broken up in Morocco, Belgian media say.

Belgian TV channel VRT and national daily Le Soir voiced the claims late on Monday (19 May) following reports by Moroccan news agency, MAP, that 11 suspects had been arrested in the towns of Fez and Nador.

One of the 11 was a Moroccan who lives in Belgium, with the group planning attacks in both North Africa an...