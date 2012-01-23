Ad
euobserver
Tunisian migrants in Italy - not the welcome the Arab Spring refugees had expected (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU becoming less tolerant, NGO says

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Racist mobs in Greece and Hungary, mistreatment of Roma, Arab migrants and Muslim terrorist suspects and a feeble reaction by EU institutions point to a worrying right-wing shift inside the European Union, according to US-based NGO Human Rights Watch.

The most shocking racist attack in Europe last year saw Norwegian Anders Breivik kill 77 people in what he called a campaign to stop the continent being taken over by Islam.

In less-well documented incidents, a far-right mob in Gre...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tunisian migrants in Italy - not the welcome the Arab Spring refugees had expected (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Rule of LawEU Political

euobserver

