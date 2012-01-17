Ad
euobserver
Tokyo bought eight percent of the EFSF bonds (Photo: stefan)

Investors flock to EU bail-out bonds despite downgrade

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Eurozone's rescue fund on Tuesday (17 January) managed to sell €1.5 billion worth of short-term bonds at low borrowing costs, despite having lost its triple-A rating one day before.

The German national bank, who conducted the sale on behalf of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), said the auction of six-month bonds drew bids three times their value, at an average yield of 0.2 percent. Last month, the Luxembourg-based fund met similar solid demand for €1.97 billion worth of ...

