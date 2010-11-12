Security chief criticises EU approach to air safety

The head of security at one of Europe's busiest airports has said that EU governments should invest more resources in old-fashioned human intelligence and fewer in new regulations and screening technology.
Speaking on a panel at the Global Security Challenge (GSC) event in London on Thursday (11 November), Marijn Ornstein, the manager of security policy at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, said: "If you look at all the recent terro...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
