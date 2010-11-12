Ad
euobserver
Riordan: 'We need to move away from devices and materials to passenger intent' (Photo: dacba10)

Security chief criticises EU approach to air safety

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, LONDON,

The head of security at one of Europe's busiest airports has said that EU governments should invest more resources in old-fashioned human intelligence and fewer in new regulations and screening technology.

Speaking on a panel at the Global Security Challenge (GSC) event in London on Thursday (11 November), Marijn Ornstein, the manager of security policy at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, said: "If you look at all the recent terro...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tags

