Barroso: EU moving too slow on debt crisis

European Commission head Jose Manuel Barroso has urged EU countries to speed up ratification of the bloc's new-model bailout mechanism to reassure markets on Italy and Spain.

In a flash statement emailed to press on Wednesday (3 August), Barroso voiced "deep concern" about the increase to record highs in the cost of borrowing for the two countries in recent days.

"It is essential ... that we move forward rapidly with the implementation of all of that has been agreed by the heads ...