Nato chief presses for more police trainers in Afghanistan

Nato secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen on Monday (1 February) said that roughly 500 more police trainers are needed in Afghanistan, echoing similar calls from the EU's own mission on the ground.

"Training is an investment in the transition of Afghanistan and I will press hard for this," Mr Rasmussen said during a press conference in Brussels detailing the agenda of an informal meeting of Nato defence ministers due to take place in Istanbul on 4-5 February.

He said some 100 p...