Unaccompanied children should not face asylum application restrictions, say MEPs (Photo: DVIDSHUB)

Restrictions on child asylum seekers may be lifted

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs in the civil liberties committee want children who arrive in Europe after fleeing conflict to apply for asylum in the country that best suits their needs.

The proposal, first floated years ago but rejected by national governments, was re-introduced on Wednesday (6 May) by Swedish liberal Cecilia Wikstrom.

Deputies backed her amendment to tweak the EU’s 'Dublin regulation' so that the rights and interest of the child supersede its controversial point-of-entry rules.

“Th...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

