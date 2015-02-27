Ad
Disenchanted protesters have hurled stones and petrol bottles at police (Photo: Joanna)

Anti-government clashes in Greece as bailout extended

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Greek protesters have turned against the government for the first time since the far-left Syriza party came to power, just as the country is getting a four-month extension of its bailout, which would have expired Saturday (28 February).

Some 450 people took to the streets of Athens on Thursday to voice their anger at the government, with pockets of people hurling stones and petrol bombs at police and burning cars after the march was over.

