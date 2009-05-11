EU-Pakistan summit to focus on counter-terrorism

The first ever EU-Pakistan summit next month will be mainly aimed at helping the government in Islamabad fight the Islamist networks that staged the Mumbai attacks last year and also pose a threat to Europe, the bloc's counter-terrorism co-ordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, said on Monday (11 May).
The post of counter-terrorism co-ordinator was created in 2004 after the Madrid bombings and aims at ensuring that member states apply the EU strategy in this field.
"The security threat po...
