Cloud of mistrust over Malta's new government

Malta's new government does not look likely to turn it into a normal, law-abiding EU state any time soon, the son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has said.

The new Maltese prime minister, Robert Abela, named the 17 ministers who will make up his cabinet on Wednesday (15 January).

He did it in the glare of European Commission and European Parliament scrutiny, after recent revelations that top officials were involved in corruption schemes and likely in the 2017 murder of...