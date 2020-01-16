Ad
euobserver
Matthew Caruana Galizia at the European Parliament (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Interview

Cloud of mistrust over Malta's new government

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Malta's new government does not look likely to turn it into a normal, law-abiding EU state any time soon, the son of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia has said.

The new Maltese prime minister, Robert Abela, named the 17 ministers who will make up his cabinet on Wednesday (15 January).

He did it in the glare of European Commission and European Parliament scrutiny, after recent revelations that top officials were involved in corruption schemes and likely in the 2017 murder of...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Malta picks new leader in EU rule-of-law crisis
Does Malta's Labour Party now belong in S&D?
Blood from stone: What did British PR firm do for Malta?
Malta murder crisis takes EU centre stage
Matthew Caruana Galizia at the European Parliament (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections