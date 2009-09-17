Ad
A participant in the EuroPride march in Stockholm last year (Photo: Stockholm Pride, Kari Lind)

EU parliament condemns Lithuanian anti-gay law

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

A Lithuanian law banning discussion of homosexuality from schools and that could restrict publication of gay and lesbian magazines and proscribe pride marches has been condemned by the European Parliament.

A firm but not overwhelming cross-party majority adopted a resolution criticising the Baltic country's new "Law on the Protection of Minors against the Detrimental Effect of Public Information" that suppresses the publication any information related to homosexuality and bisexuality.

