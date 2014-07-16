European court strikes down transgender marriage case

A Finnish citizen who wanted the state to recognise her new gender after surgery and remain legally married to woman at the same time lost her case at the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday (16 July).

Heil Hamalainen underwent male-to-female gender reassignment surgery in 2009, years after she married her partner.

But Finnish law does not recognise same-sex marriages.

State authorities said that for Hamalainen to have her new gender recognised, she...