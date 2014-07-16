Ad
euobserver
The judges found that the Finnish state had not acted disproportionately (Photo: Council of Europe)

European court strikes down transgender marriage case

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Finnish citizen who wanted the state to recognise her new gender after surgery and remain legally married to woman at the same time lost her case at the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday (16 July).

Heil Hamalainen underwent male-to-female gender reassignment surgery in 2009, years after she married her partner.

But Finnish law does not recognise same-sex marriages.

State authorities said that for Hamalainen to have her new gender recognised, she...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

