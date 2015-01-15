Ad
The UN is leading political talks in Geneva to end the Libyan conflict (Photo: BRC)

EU mulls new measures to stop arms smuggling from Africa

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU is looking to set up a network of experts in north African countries to curb arms and ammunition smuggling into Europe.

“The majority, the main sources of illegal weapons, come from Western Balkans and also north African countries, especially Libya,” an EU source close to the dossier told this website on Wednesday (14 January).

In the Balkans, small arms are looted from weapons depots or manufactured illegally. Some are traded online and even delivered by mail order.

EU 'civilian' mission training paramilitaries in Libya
