Some 359 MEPs voted in favour of the resolution while 293 parliamentarians were against it (Photo: Austrian EU Presidency)

MEPs criticise Brussels' plan to collect data on air passengers

by Renata Goldirova, STRASBOURG,

European lawmakers have said they are "concerned" about a European Commission proposal that EU member states collect 19 pieces of air passenger data, a move that mirrors the controversial US database on European air travellers.

On Wednesday (12 December), the European Parliament adopted a resolution on the fight against terrorism, stating it is "unacceptable" to introduce an EU-wide air passengers name recording scheme (PNR) without a thorough scrutiny of the existing PNR agreement bet...

