The commission proposed the EU data protection bill in January 2012 (Photo: respres)

EU ministers back key pillar in data reform bill

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Member states on Thursday (4 December) reached a broad consensus on a key area of the EU’s reformed data protection bill but some problems remain for the next EU presidency to resolve.

Months of wrangling on technical details have led to an Italian EU presidency compromise text on the so-called one stop shop mechanism aimed at harmonizing data protection decisions across the EU.

The European Commission backed the Italian compromise text as well.

“The presidency has succeeded...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

