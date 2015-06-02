Orban says migrants will change European civilisation

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has warned that immigrants will alter “Europe’s civilisation”, amid ongoing EU debate on the Mediterranean crisis.

“A modern day mass migration is taking place around the world that could change the face of Europe's civilisation … if that happens, that’s irreversible”, he said in Budapest on Tuesday (2 June) according to the MTI news agency.

"There is no way back from a multicultural Europe. Neither to a Christian Europe, nor to a world of national ...