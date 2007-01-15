Ad
euobserver
Mr Frattini - mild winter weather could see more desperate Africans try to reach the EU in early 2007 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU needs 'boats and helicopters' to combat migration, Frattini says

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Migration, cross-border police cooperation and international divorce law will dominate a three-day long informal EU interior ministers' meeting in Germany's Dresden (14–16 January).

European justice and home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini urged member states to step-up their efforts in the fight against illegal immigration and strengthen Frontex, the bloc's border security agency.

"Frontex is going to write to member states to ask for their contribution. We need helicopters...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Mr Frattini - mild winter weather could see more desperate Africans try to reach the EU in early 2007 (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections