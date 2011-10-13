Ad
euobserver
The US Congress: MEPs want American-type investigative powers (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs seek US Congress-style investigative powers

Rule of Law
by Honor Mahony,

The European Parliament is seeking major new powers to conduct investigations, including the right to summon European commissioners, officials and national politicians to give evidence to inquiries into breaches of EU law.

A draft report passed by the parliament's constitutional affairs committee earlier this week would give MEPs powers similar to those of the US Congress, where both chambers regularly conduct investigations or hearings, including recently in the oil spill by BP in the ...

