The new code spells good news for Belarussians, who do not benefit from an EU visa-facilitation deal (Photo: mpd01605)

EU relaxes rules on short-stay visas

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has relaxed rules for people trying to enter its passport-free 'Schengen' zone, in a move which spells good news for Belarus.

Under the terms of a new code which came into force on Monday (5 April), people applying for a short-stay Schengen visa should wait no longer than two weeks for a consular appointment and should receive a decision no later than 15 days down the line.

Children aged six to 12 years old should pay €35 instead of the standard €60 fee, while people aged 2...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

