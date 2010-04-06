EU relaxes rules on short-stay visas

The EU has relaxed rules for people trying to enter its passport-free 'Schengen' zone, in a move which spells good news for Belarus.

Under the terms of a new code which came into force on Monday (5 April), people applying for a short-stay Schengen visa should wait no longer than two weeks for a consular appointment and should receive a decision no later than 15 days down the line.

Children aged six to 12 years old should pay €35 instead of the standard €60 fee, while people aged 2...