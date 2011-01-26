Belarus shows its caring side at EU meeting

Belarus has pledged to protect the human rights of irregular migrants at a meeting with EU officials. But the move stands in stark contrast to its brutal treatment of pro-democracy protesters at home.
The five-man Belarus delegation, led by interior ministry director Mikalai Shevchyk, at a conference in Chisinau on Monday (23 January) signed up to a set of non-binding "recommendations" on how the EU and its post-Soviet neighbours should handle irregular migrants in future.
The tex...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
