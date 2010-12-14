Ad
Plain clothes bodyguards mingle with French police during a visit by VIPs to Unesco in Paris (Photo: Muninn)

Private guards outnumber policemen in seven EU countries

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Private-sector security guards outnumber policemen in seven mostly post-Communist EU countries according to the latest figures from the CoESS, the Brussels-based private security lobby.

Hungary tops the list with 104.97 private guards per 10,000 inhabitants compared to 39.94 police officers. The pro-private ratio is the second heaviest in Romania (49.84 private guards versus 25.62 policemen), followed by Ireland, Poland, Finland, Luxembourg, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Slovenia.

