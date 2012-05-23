Ad
'Who decides what was 'intended' or when something is 'finalised'?' (Photo: European Commission)

No compromise in sight on EU document secrecy

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Negotiators remain far apart on new rules to govern which internal EU documents can be released for public scrutiny.

Jakob Alvi, the Danish EU presidency spokesman, told EUobserver on Tuesday (22 May) that member states and the European Parliament rapporteur on the dossier, British center-left MEP Michael Cashman, remain poles apart after initial talks, set to continue on Wednesday.

"He made it clear the negotiating mandate that we [member states] have is not something he can acce...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

