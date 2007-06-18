Brussels criticises EU capitals on anti-corruption laws

The European Commission's justice commissioner has shown deep frustration over how EU states are failing on promises to fight corruption in businesses, pointing out that just two of them – Belgium and the UK – have key laws fully in place.

"I am disappointed that so many member states have yet to make it a criminal offence to give or receive a bribe through an intermediary or to extend their legislation to cover non-profit organizations," Franco Frattini said on Monday (18 June).

<...