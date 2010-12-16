MEPs pave way for EU-Russia sanctions dispute

Emboldened by a new EU parliament resolution, Bill Browder, the CEO of US firm Hermitage Capital, has told EUobserver that he will use Schengen Zone rules to push for an EU-wide travel ban on 60 Russian officials accused of complicity in the murder of one of his employees.

"In the Schengen Zone it only requires one country to impose travel sanctions on the Russian torturers and all the Schengen countries have to follow," he told this website by phone from London on Thursday (16 December...