Ad
euobserver
EU citizenship depends on member states (Photo: eu2007.de)

EU citizenship concept to be 'fleshed out'

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU citizenship should mean freedom of movement, consular protection abroad and trans-national voting, but its enforcement depends on member states, European justice commissioner Jacques Barrot told a parliamentary committee on Monday (16 February).

Although enshrined in the current treaties, EU citizenship still looks more like "an imaginary concept", Mr Barrot said during a hearing in the parliament's civil liberties, justice and home affairs committee.

He said the concept of EU...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
EU citizenship depends on member states (Photo: eu2007.de)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections