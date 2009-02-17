EU citizenship concept to be 'fleshed out'

EU citizenship should mean freedom of movement, consular protection abroad and trans-national voting, but its enforcement depends on member states, European justice commissioner Jacques Barrot told a parliamentary committee on Monday (16 February).
Although enshrined in the current treaties, EU citizenship still looks more like "an imaginary concept", Mr Barrot said during a hearing in the parliament's civil liberties, justice and home affairs committee.
He said the concept of EU...
