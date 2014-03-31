The Migrants' Files: surveying migrants' deaths at Europe's door

A tide of humanity — people on the run from Africa, the Middle East and Asia — is washing over Europe’s boundaries, and many don’t survive the journey.

The plight of migrants only grabs the media spotlight intermittently. It usually takes a disaster involving death in large numbers to drag this story into the public eye, although in fact it is a story that never ends.

And the inevitable deaths are ongoing regardless of the attention or inattention they receive.

For example...