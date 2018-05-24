Visegrad Four 'nothing to hide' on rule of law issue

Visegrad countries are not afraid of discussing the European Commission's controversial rule of law conditionality proposal in the next long-term EU budget, Hungary's state secretary said.

"We, in Hungary and in all three other V4 [Visegrad] countries, we certainly believe that safeguarding the rule of law is of key importance. At the same time, central Europe should not be afraid of that, we have no reasons to fear on debates on rule of law or the budget," state secretary of EU affair...