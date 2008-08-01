Ad
One of the boats that arrived in Italy was carrying some 400 people. (Photo: AFM)

Hundreds of African migrants arrive amid Italy 'emergency'

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

Some 800 immigrants arrived in Southern Italy on Thursday (31 July), just a few days after the country declared a national state of emergency over what it describes as the "exceptional and persistent influx" of irregular immigrants.

A boat with some 400 hundred people on board was guided by Italian Coast Guard officers into the port of Lampedusa – a small island south of the Italian mainland, the Associated Press reports.

Subsequently, a series of smaller boats bearing some 400 ad...

