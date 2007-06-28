Ad
euobserver
The US "war on terror" is being waged in European data pools as well as in Afghanistan (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU legitimises US travel and bank data snoops

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

In the final hours of its six-month EU presidency, Germany has succeeded in taking two thorny issues in current transatlantic relations off the table - the US' access to data on European air passengers and financial transactions.

On Friday (29 June), EU diplomats are expected to give the final go-ahead to a tentative agreement on the so-called passenger name records (PNR) deal, tailored to end lengthy wrangling over how Washington can gain, store and use information about every Europe...

