EU legitimises US travel and bank data snoops

In the final hours of its six-month EU presidency, Germany has succeeded in taking two thorny issues in current transatlantic relations off the table - the US' access to data on European air passengers and financial transactions.

On Friday (29 June), EU diplomats are expected to give the final go-ahead to a tentative agreement on the so-called passenger name records (PNR) deal, tailored to end lengthy wrangling over how Washington can gain, store and use information about every Europe...