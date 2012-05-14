Ad
Olaf chief Giovanni Kessler urged EU institutions not to stand in his way (Photo: OSCE)

Interview

EU anti-fraud chief: We can improve Brussels' image

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The head of the EU anti-fraud office, Giovanni Kessler, has said he can improve Brussels' reputation so long as the work of his institution is not obstructed.\n \nSet up in 1999 after a corruption scandal which led to the en-masse resignation of the European Commission, Olaf is supposed to investigate in cases where EU money is suspected of being defrauded. It is also tasked with looking into the "serious misbehaviour" of EU institutions' employees.

