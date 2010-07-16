Dutch can ban foreigners from coffeeshops, says EU top court

The town of Maastricht near the Belgian border is within its rights to ban foreigners from its marijuana coffeeshops, Europe's top court has said.

While the very foundation of the European Union is the free movement of people, meaning a country cannot forbid citizens of another EU state from doing something its own citizens are allowed to do, this does not apply to getting off your face on White Widow, according to the finding of an advocate-general with the European Court of Justice.