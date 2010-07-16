Ad
euobserver
Pot does not benefit from EU freedom of movement rules, says the Court of Justice (Photo: Wikipedia)

Dutch can ban foreigners from coffeeshops, says EU top court

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

The town of Maastricht near the Belgian border is within its rights to ban foreigners from its marijuana coffeeshops, Europe's top court has said.

While the very foundation of the European Union is the free movement of people, meaning a country cannot forbid citizens of another EU state from doing something its own citizens are allowed to do, this does not apply to getting off your face on White Widow, according to the finding of an advocate-general with the European Court of Justice.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Pot does not benefit from EU freedom of movement rules, says the Court of Justice (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections