euobserver
Reforms in Warsaw risked damaging 'mutual trust' in the EU, the judges said (Photo: Kamil Porembinski)

Polish judicial reforms broke EU law, court says

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has lost a flagship court case over its judicial meddling brought against it by the European Commission, putting its nationalist rulers on the back foot.

"Polish legislation concerning the lowering of the retirement age of judges of the Supreme Court [SC] is contrary to EU law," the EU court in Luxembourg said on Monday (24 June).

The EU gavel slammed down on Poland's decision, la...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Reforms in Warsaw risked damaging 'mutual trust' in the EU, the judges said (Photo: Kamil Porembinski)

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

