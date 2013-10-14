EU 'mentors' helping Libya stop unwanted migrants

The EU is building up a team of heavily-guarded men to help Libya stop unwanted migrants and to collect intelligence.

The operation, Eubam Libya, currently boils down to 40-or-so EU countries' experts and EU officials.

Led by a Finnish customs chief, they began to arrive in April and they are living and working at the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli - the same spot where gunmen briefly kidnapped the Libyan PM last week.

The...