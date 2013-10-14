Ad
euobserver
Migrant detention centre in Libya. 'We are dealing with human beings who are fleeing poverty and conflict,' Human Rights Watch said (Photo: Internews Network)

EU 'mentors' helping Libya stop unwanted migrants

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is building up a team of heavily-guarded men to help Libya stop unwanted migrants and to collect intelligence.

The operation, Eubam Libya, currently boils down to 40-or-so EU countries' experts and EU officials.

Led by a Finnish customs chief, they began to arrive in April and they are living and working at the Corinthia Hotel in Tripoli - the same spot where gunmen briefly kidnapped the Libyan PM last week.

The...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU reviews safety of Libya diplomats
Italy grants citizenship to Lampedusa dead
EU bins security contract, annoys Libya
Migrant detention centre in Libya. 'We are dealing with human beings who are fleeing poverty and conflict,' Human Rights Watch said (Photo: Internews Network)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections