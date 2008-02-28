EU unity to be tested over US visa-free regime

EU interior ministers are gathering in Brussels for what is likely to be a heated battle over how the European Union should react to new US travel security demands, with member states split between those who enjoy visa-free travel to the United States and those who do not.

On Thursday (28 February), all 27 ministers will try to agree a "common position" on a set of requirements tabled by Washington, while taking into account a bilateral agreement between the US and the Czech Republic. <...