euobserver
Adela Katchaounova from the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee said the proposal may be adopted this week or next (Photo: Unsplash)

Bulgaria mulls banning civil society from speaking to students

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An amendment has been tabled to the Bulgarian government's education law that would ban foreign funded civil society from speaking to students or risk fines of up to €10,000.

"It is under discussions, and we believe that it is going to be adopted this or next week," said Adela Katchaounova from the Bulgarian Helsinki Committee on Monday (10 November).

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

euobserver

