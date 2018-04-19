Obscurity surrounds EU military fund's expert groups

The European Commission is having difficulty finding adequate military experts to sit on an advisory group - raising questions about the implementation of a controversial defence research programme.
In addition, the commission may be breaking its own transparency rules over a second expert group on defence research, which contains member states experts.
The two groups of experts are meant to provide advice on how to spend EU funds on a new military research programme, but much is ...
