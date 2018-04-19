Ad
euobserver
The EU is spending €90m on military research over a three-year period, but very little information about the programme's two advisory groups is available (Photo: NATO)

Investigation

Obscurity surrounds EU military fund's expert groups

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is having difficulty finding adequate military experts to sit on an advisory group - raising questions about the implementation of a controversial defence research programme.

In addition, the commission may be breaking its own transparency rules over a second expert group on defence research, which contains member states experts.

The two groups of experts are meant to provide advice on how to spend EU funds on a new military research programme, but much is ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalInvestigation

Related articles

EU defence strategy 'outsourced' to arms industry
EU to spend €1.5bn a year on joint defence
EU environment and science money moved to military fund
EU funds anti-terror X-ray vision and drone brains
The EU is spending €90m on military research over a three-year period, but very little information about the programme's two advisory groups is available (Photo: NATO)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalInvestigation
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections