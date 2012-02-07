Ad
euobserver
Global energy prices are skyrocketing. From 2010 to 2011 alone, the EU’s oil bill increased by nearly €100 billion. (Photo: Kevin Krejci)

Europe at an energy crossroads

Green Economy
Opinion
by Günther Oettinger and Martin Lidegaard, Brussels,

The invention of the steam pipe, spinning Jenny and other technologies dramatically increased production speeds and revolutionised European society in the 1800s.

We need to stoke the boilers again, but this time we need to do it with affordable, clean and safe energy and that is why the EU stands at an unprecedented energy crossroads, facing an urgent need for huge power investments in the next two decades.

A new investment cycle is taking place, as infrastructure built 30-40 yea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU leaders trying to shift focus from deficits to jobs
Global energy prices are skyrocketing. From 2010 to 2011 alone, the EU’s oil bill increased by nearly €100 billion. (Photo: Kevin Krejci)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections