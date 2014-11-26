Ad
euobserver
Google has received some 174,226 requests to have links removed since the Court's ruling

EU regulators want right-to-be forgotten to go global

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Demands by EU citizens for their names to no longer appear in a search engine result following a right-to-be forgotten request could be extended worldwide.

“From the legal and technical analysis we have been doing, it should include the dot coms. That is all that we are saying,” the head of the EU’s main privacy regulatory body, the article 29 working party, Isabelle Falque-Pirrotin, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (26 November).

It means Google, for instance, would also h...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Freedom of expression complicates EU law on 'right to be forgotten'
Google has received some 174,226 requests to have links removed since the Court’s ruling (Photo: Trey Ratcliff)

Rule of Law

