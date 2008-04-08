Brussels calls for 'urgent action' against organised crime in Bulgaria

The European Commission on Tuesday (8 April) condemned the killings of two high-profile figures that took place in less than 24 hours in Bulgaria, calling for "urgent action" by Sofia against organised crime.

On Sunday evening (6 April) Borislav Georgiev, chief executive of the company in charge of maintaining the reactors for Bulgarian nuclear power plant Kozloduy, was shot dead in front of his home in Sofia, while Georgi Stoev, a former bodyguard turned crime writer, was shot in a par...