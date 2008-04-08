Ad
euobserver
Two people have been shot in Sofia in less than 24 hours (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels calls for 'urgent action' against organised crime in Bulgaria

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (8 April) condemned the killings of two high-profile figures that took place in less than 24 hours in Bulgaria, calling for "urgent action" by Sofia against organised crime.

On Sunday evening (6 April) Borislav Georgiev, chief executive of the company in charge of maintaining the reactors for Bulgarian nuclear power plant Kozloduy, was shot dead in front of his home in Sofia, while Georgi Stoev, a former bodyguard turned crime writer, was shot in a par...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Two people have been shot in Sofia in less than 24 hours (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections