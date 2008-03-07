Ad
euobserver
Washington received a small warning from Dimitrij Rupel, Slovene foreign minister (Photo: OSCE)

EU calls on US to respect bloc's powers in travel security issues

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The Slovenian EU presidency has called on Washington to refrain from bilateral deals with EU capitals on visa-free access to the US and to instead respect EU powers in the area.

"We have some reservations regarding the memoranda of understanding that the Unites States want to conclude with individual member states," Slovenian foreign affairs minister Dimitrij Rupel said on Thursday (6 February), shortly before a meeting with US State Secretary Condoleezza Rice.

He added: "The E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Washington received a small warning from Dimitrij Rupel, Slovene foreign minister (Photo: OSCE)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections