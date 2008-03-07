EU calls on US to respect bloc's powers in travel security issues

The Slovenian EU presidency has called on Washington to refrain from bilateral deals with EU capitals on visa-free access to the US and to instead respect EU powers in the area.

"We have some reservations regarding the memoranda of understanding that the Unites States want to conclude with individual member states," Slovenian foreign affairs minister Dimitrij Rupel said on Thursday (6 February), shortly before a meeting with US State Secretary Condoleezza Rice.

He added: "The E...