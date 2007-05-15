Ad
euobserver
Construction, tourism and agriculture are key areas where workers are needed (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brussels in plan to attract guest workers from outside EU

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

As 300,000 illegal migrants arrive on EU territory each year, Brussels is set to table a proposal establishing special agreements with third countries, tailored to tackle Europe's core dilemma - how to fulfil its economic needs for workers, while alleviating the pressure of illegal migration.

On Wednesday (16 May), EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini will kick off the lengthy legislative process, which at the end could see workers going back and forth between EU and non-EU co...



