Frontex is asked to cooperate more with Europol. (Photo: Frontex)

EU citizens to be checked at Schengen borders

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU member states will today (20 November) call for systematic controls of EU citizens at the bloc's external borders and for full use of avilable technology to counter terrorism inside the Schengen area.

Justice and interior ministers are in Brussels on Friday holding an extraordinary meeting called after last week's Paris attack and amid criticism of security failures in the bloc’s passport free-travel area.

"There is urgency," French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve said, whi...

